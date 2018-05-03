Police in Brooklyn are trying to track down the man who beat a 58-year-old man with a baseball bat.The brutal attack happened near River and North 3rd streets around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in Williamsburg.Authorities say the suspect was walking with two small dogs when he approached the victim, identified as 58-year-old Antonio Araujo, and began striking him with the bat.Araujo tried to run, but the man gave chase and knocked him to the ground before hitting him several more times."He almost killed me, and he could have killed me," Araujo said. "He lift the bat and he hits me right here in my head."The victim, who spoke exclusively to Eyewitness News, is expected to recover and was actually back at work Thursday. He works as a contractor near where the attack took place."Then I protect my head, you know?" he said. "That's the only thing I tried to protect."The suspect is described as being 30 to 35 years old, about 6 feet tall and 200 pounds, last seen wearing a black du-rag, a black jacket with a design on its back, gray and white camouflage pants and gray sneakers. He was walking with two small black dogs.Authorities believe he has mental issues, recently left an institution and is off his medication. They say an arrest is imminent."There was no reason, nothing, he just make a decision to come in and assault me," Araujo said. "This guy is crazy, and they should not let crazy guys like that in the street."Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------