U.S. & WORLD

VIDEO: Massive sinkhole swallows SUV in Colorado

EMBED </>More Videos

SUV swallowed up on Colorado street. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on July 25, 2018.

COLORADO --
A massive sinkhole opened up and swallowed an SUV on a Colorado street.

It happened during a drenching thunderstorm in Sheridan Tuesday night.

Police say the rain impacted a pipe below the pavement which then gave way.

Sheridan police tweeted that the driver of the Toyota RAV4 was OK and shared a photo showing the vehicle submerged in water 15 feet down.



Witness Tye Adams grabbed his phone and took video just as the SUV began to sink.

"I've never seen anything like it," Adams told station KMGH. "I didn't think I would go to work one day and see a car fall into the ground like that."

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldcar crashsinkhole
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Trump considering pulling critics' security clearances
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Trader Joe's manager killed during standoff shot by police
Boyfriend of missing college student speaks out
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain and flood watches
Pop star Demi Lovato awake and recovering with family
1 winning ticket sold in $522 Mega Millions jackpot
Puppy thrown from SUV in Myrtle Beach recovering
Pediatricians raise concern about health effects of some food coloring, additives
NYC school zone speeding cameras expire Wednesday
Woman who lost husband, daughters in crash leaves hospital
WATCH: Police officer saves man from being hit by oncoming train
Show More
ISIS claims responsibility for Toronto attack after police say no link to terrorism
Recording of Trump and Cohen talking Playboy payment
Pizza deliveryman reunited with family after detention
MTA wants lower progress standards for PTC installation
Victim of online dating scam: 'My whole life savings is gone'
More News