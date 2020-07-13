Video: Men with metal pipe rob man of briefcase in Bronx

By Eyewitness News
BRONX (WABC) -- Video captured the brazen robbery of a man in broad daylight in the Bronx.

It happened on June 29 just before 6 a.m. on East 162nd Street.

The two men approached the man outside of his car.

They chased him away from the open car door, and then a man who appears to be holding a metal pipe jumped in the front seat.

That's when he stole the victim's briefcase, and then took off.

The individuals are described as men with masks over their faces who wore gloves and dark colored clothing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

