CARJACKING

VIDEO: Mom takes down man trying to steal her car in Bronx

By Eyewitness News
MELROSE, The Bronx (WABC) --
A Bronx mom taking her son to school found a man attempting to steal her car, yanked him out of the driver's seat and detained him until police arrived.

The 49-year-old woman had auto-started her 2005 Honda Pilot, parked outside her Brook Avenue apartment in Melrose, at around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

When she walked downstairs with her son to take him to school, she noticed someone was already in the driver's seat. The suspect, identified as 19-year-old Bernado Santiago, was toying with the ignition, attempting to get the car moving.

EMBED More News Videos

A Bronx mom taking her son to school found a man attempting to steal her car, yanked him out of the driver's seat and detained him until police arrived.



However, the woman had only auto-started the vehicle, and she was still in possession of the key.

She opened the passenger's side door to confront Santiago, but he closed it on her.

She then went to the driver's side door, opened it, yanked him out of the car and threw him to the ground.

The 49-year-old mom held him until police arrived. When confronted by police, Santiago, who appeared intoxicated, attempted to convince them that the car was his Uber.

They were not convinced.

Santiago was charged with attempted grand larceny, petit larceny and criminal stolen possession of stolen property.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
carjackingMelroseBronxNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CARJACKING
Woman slashed, robbed during Bronx carjacking
Suspect wanted for stealing car with kids inside in Brooklyn
3 Mount Vernon cab drivers robbed, carjacked in 8-hour span
Car stolen in Brooklyn with 2-year-old in back seat
More carjacking
Top Stories
Trump Foundation to dissolve, donate assets amid NY lawsuit
Dead body found behind Long Island community center
Woman, friend slashed after trying to pet dog on bus
Shelter trashes hospitalized homeless man's belongings
NJ Amazon driver arrested, accused of stealing packages
AccuWeather forecast for holiday travel
Warning after Post Office mailboxes broken into in NJ town
Chicago officers fatally struck by train while chasing suspect
Show More
'Fresh Prince' star sues Fortnite, 2K over Carlton Dance
More cash returned, but nearly $200K missing in NJ truck spill
Man steals $45K worth of cell phones in Verizon store robbery
Woman uses sign language to help dad enjoy rock concert
Man wanted in string of armed gas station robberies on LI
More News