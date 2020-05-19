VIDEO: NYPD allegedly bodyslams man to ground in Upper East Side arrest

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- New video appears to show NYPD officers body-slamming a man on Manhattan's Upper East Side.It happened Saturday night on Second Avenue and 85th Street.Police say the officers approached a man who was causing a disturbance.When the officers asked him for an ID, they say the man refused, and became combative and resisted arrest.The man was issued a summons for having an open container of alcohol.----------