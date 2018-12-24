NYPD officer fights off group of homeless men at Lower East Side subway station

A police officer fought off a group of men at a subway station. (Video courtesy @JayFinesse via Twitter)

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Video shows a lone New York City police officer fending off several men who appear to be ganging up on him inside a Lower East Side subway station.

One of the men is seen lunging at the officer, then falling onto the tracks.

Police say the officer had asked the men who are homeless and appeared intoxicated to leave the East Broadway stop Sunday night after a woman complained they were harrassing her.

The officer asked them to leave but they refused and became combative, according to police.

After the man fell on the tracks during the struggle, the officer asked that power to the tracks to be turned off while also asking for additional units to respond.

All five men were taken into custody and now face charges.

