Video of car wanted in Brooklyn hit-and-run that critically injured man

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police released new video of the car they believe was behind a hit-and-run in Brooklyn this weekend.
Investigators say the car hit a 47-year-old man on Sunday morning on North Conduit Boulevard in Cypress Hills.
EMS rushed the man to the hospital in critical condition.
Police say they're searching for a Nissan Murano SUV with custom step rails.
Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the operator or whereabouts of this vehicle is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
