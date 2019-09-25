Video of car wanted in Brooklyn hit-and-run that killed man

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police released new video of the car they believe was behind a fatal hit-and-run in Brooklyn this weekend.
Investigators say the car hit a 47-year-old man on Sunday morning on North Conduit Boulevard in Cypress Hills.
Antonio Gonzalez was coming home from work, walking from the J train to his car and starting to cross North Conduit.
Anjum Joseph then happened to look up from his gas station window. "When he was between the road a very fast car was coming and he hit him and he throwed his body over there," said Joseph. The car did not even stop.
EMS rushed Gonzalez to the hospital in critical condition. He died Monday night.
"The guy just ran away and we are just asking for justice," said the victim's nephew, Eddy Gonzalez. "We want the right thing to be done, it's just not fair."
Eddy Gonzalez and his large family say they are heartbroken over Antonio's death. He was dearly loved and is already missed.
"Down to earth, he was always happy," said Gonzalez. "He was always dancing, he was always talking. A really talkative person. Can't complain nothing bad about him."
Police released the video of the 2009 or 2010 dark colored Nissan Murano with custom step rails believed to be the hit-and-run vehicle.
Accident investigators also put up a mobile sign asking for information in hopes someone was in the area at the time of the crash.
"If he would have stopped it would have been just an accident," said Eddy Gonzalez. "Accidents happen, but at the end of the day he didn't stop, and that's what hurts."
The sight of that hit-and-run still haunts Anjum Joseph. "I was very upset because it's a very tragic situation, very bad," he said.
Antonio Gonzalez has a twin brother, Eddy's father. The loss has been especially hard on him. "If there is anybody out there that saw him, please contact the police and help us," Eddy said.
Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the operator or whereabouts of this vehicle is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Video of car wanted in Brooklyn hit-and-run that killed man
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More