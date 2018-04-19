Video of California officer knocking phone out of woman's hand goes viral

EMBED </>More Videos

Cellphone video showed a struggle between a West Covina police officer and a woman during a traffic stop. Now both sides are pointing fingers. (Eileen Aquino/Facebook)

By
WEST COVINA, California --
Cellphone video showed a struggle between a West Covina police officer and a woman during a traffic stop, and now, both sides are pointing fingers.

The woman accused the officer of police brutality during the incident, but authorities said dashcam video conflicts with her story.

Eileen Aquino recorded the video during a traffic stop around 10 a.m. last Thursday. Authorities pulled the vehicle over because it did not have license plates. Aquino's husband was driving the vehicle.

During the stop, authorities learned her husband was on probation for an arson conviction. The husband complied with police orders to exit the vehicle.

When they decided to conduct a search of the vehicle, they then asked Aquino to get out of the car. And that's when she started recording.

She said one of the officers became upset when she started recording.

"He just started to try to tackle me for my phone," she said. "Eventually he got it, then he yanked me out of the car and cuffed me. We weren't under arrest, but I don't know why he cuffed me. But he cuffed me and while he was cuffing me and I looked to the left and I see the other officer hitting and kicking my husband."

Lt. Travis Tiebetts said it's normally OK to record videos of officers on a cellphone, but he said the officer needed to search Aquino's vehicle and she continued recording without getting out of the vehicle.

While Aquino claims her husband was hit and kicked while being cuffed, dashcam video released by the police department did not appear to show any violence.

The Aquinos said they were released after the traffic stop.

The police department said the entire incident remains under investigation.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
policecellphonecaught on videodashcam videoCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
At least 2 injured when car jumps curb in Manhattan
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Show More
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
More News