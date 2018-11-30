Police released new surveillance video after a mother was shot and killed through the peephole of her apartment door in the Bronx.The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday at the apartment on Grand Concourse. Officials say when Wendy Martinez, 45, went to answer the door, there was a shot fired through the peephole.Authorities say the bullet struck Martinez in the face. She was pronounced dead by ambulance workers who were called to the scene.The video shows the gunman as he walks up to the door, and then also in the moments right after the gun was fired. You can see him running away.He first walks into the building with an umbrella.Officials report Martinez' 14-year-old son was home at the time of the shooting, and was the one who called for help."She's an innocent lady. Good woman who was loved by the community," said Private Investigator Manuel Gomez.Gomez is convinced the shooting was gang retaliation. He helped Wendy's older son get released from jail without bail after uncovering evidence in a 2014 murder case."(They have been) receiving death threats for more than two years - documented in court. DA was aware as well, but nothing was done - no protective measures taken to protect this family," Gomez adds.The Bronx District Attorney's office said they were never made aware of threats against Martinez or her family.No arrests have been made.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------