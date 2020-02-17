Video of man wanted in murder of deli worker, a new US citizen in Bronx

Yehya Almontaser was killed when the gunman walked in without saying a word and shot him multiple times. It happened at the B & A Gourmet Deli at East 137th and Brook Avenue in Mott Haven around 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Almunster had just recently become an American citizen. His wife is pregnant.
Now investigators are looking at all possibilities for a motive in this murder, including the victim's arrest for selling marijuana to an undercover officer. That happened the night before his death.
The deli has been closed since the shooting.
The Yemeni Merchant's Association is offering a $10,000 reward for information that helps catch the killer. CLICK HERE for more info.
