Video of man wanted in murder of deli worker, a new US citizen in Bronx

By
MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) -- Police have released new images and video of a person they want to question in connection with the murder of a deli worker in the Bronx.

Yehya Almontaser was killed when the gunman walked in without saying a word and shot him multiple times. It happened at the B & A Gourmet Deli at East 137th and Brook Avenue in Mott Haven around 6:30 p.m. Friday.

EMBED More News Videos

Police released video of a person wanted for questioning in a Bronx deli worker's murder.



Almunster had just recently become an American citizen. His wife is pregnant.

Now investigators are looking at all possibilities for a motive in this murder, including the victim's arrest for selling marijuana to an undercover officer. That happened the night before his death.

The deli has been closed since the shooting.

The Yemeni Merchant's Association is offering a $10,000 reward for information that helps catch the killer. CLICK HERE for more info.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mott havennew york citybronxmurdersuspect profileshootingsuspect images
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Car t-bones livery cab, critically injuring passenger
Police arrest man after 11-year-old girl raped in Brooklyn home
AccuWeather: Mostly sunny and mild
NBA All-Star weekend, as expected, was about honoring Kobe Bryant
Officials: Officer charged with sex abuse, stalking, burglary while on duty
These are the must-read stories from the weekend
Fire tears through historic church in New Jersey overnight
Show More
Search on for gunman after innocent social worker killed in NYC
Neglected dog nearly put to sleep making miraculous recovery
Police arrest dozens of anti-ICE protesters in Midtown
2 men wanted for questioning in rape of 34-year-old woman in NYC
More TOP STORIES News