Video of man wanted in rape of 13-year-old girl in Canarsie

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man accused of raping a 13-year-old girl in Brooklyn.Investigators say the two met while walking near East 102nd Street and Avenue M in Canarsie on Friday November 1st at around 11:30 p.m.The man walked the young teen to a friend's house where he sexually assaulted her.She was treated at the hospital.The man is described as black, 20-25 years old, 5'10" tall, weighing approximately 165 pounds, with a thin build, long dreadlocks and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a red bubble jacket, dark jeans and multi-colored sneakers.Anyone with information about the identity of this man is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).