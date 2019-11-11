Video of man wanted in rape of 13-year-old girl in Canarsie

By Eyewitness News
CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man accused of raping a 13-year-old girl in Brooklyn.

Investigators say the two met while walking near East 102nd Street and Avenue M in Canarsie on Friday November 1st at around 11:30 p.m.

The man walked the young teen to a friend's house where he sexually assaulted her.

She was treated at the hospital.

The man is described as black, 20-25 years old, 5'10" tall, weighing approximately 165 pounds, with a thin build, long dreadlocks and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a red bubble jacket, dark jeans and multi-colored sneakers.

Anyone with information about the identity of this man is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brooklyncanarsienew york cityrapechild sex assaultsurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 killed, 3 others hurt in Suffolk County boat crash
Watch the NYC Veterans Day Parade Monday at noon on ABC7
Rep. Peter King says he will not run for re-election in 2020
Did you know there is a winery in the heart of Brooklyn?
Mild on Monday - then cold air returns
Fire tears through townhouse in Suffern
Video shows police handcuffing woman for selling churros
Show More
Family: 13-year-old Broadway star died from massive asthma attack
Police: Man shoots ex-girlfriend, her new boyfriend, then himself in murder-suicide
2 killed when car goes airborne, slams into 2nd floor of NJ building
Police: Windows shattered at Crown Heights Yeshiva
Must-read stories from the weekend
More TOP STORIES News