Video of NYPD officers Tasering SI man sparks investigations

EMBED </>More Videos

Tim Fleischer reports from Staten Island.

By
Related Topics:
taserpolice brutalitynypdexcessive forceNew York CityStaten Island
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
NY man arrested in Election Day bomb threat
LIVE: Monster Hurricane Michael makes Florida landfall
Limo owner's son charged following deadly NY crash
Death reported in 2nd cluster of Legionnaires' in Manhattan
'Real Housewives' husband Joe Giudice to be deported
'My heart is racing': Ginger Zee reacts to Michael making landfall
Drag racers sought in hit-and-run death of NJ vice-principal
Man stabbed in chest in Midtown, 2 suspects on the run
Show More
11-year-old hospitalized in Queens hit-and-run
NYC passes law allowing gender-neutral birth certificates
Dow plunges more than 800 points, worst drop in 8 months
NY Air National Guard deploys to help with Hurricane Michael
Dad accused of using toddler daughter to help him shoplift
More News