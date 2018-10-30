Video: Off-duty NYPD officer grazed by bullet in Bronx shootout

EMBED </>More Videos

Sandra Bookman has the latest on an off duty NYPD officer grazed by bullet.

By and Eyewitness News
MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) --
An off-duty NYPD officer was grazed by a bullet in the Bronx early Tuesday morning.

It happened around midnight at East 137 Street and Brook Avenue in the Mott Haven section.

Police say two groups of men started shooting at each other, and caught in the crossfire was an off-duty officer sitting in his personal vehicle parked on the street.

The officer was grazed in the left shoulder. He was treated and released from Lincoln Hospital.

Security cameras captured the moment the bullets began flying.
EMBED More News Videos

An off-duty NYPD officer was grazed by a bullet.


Cellphone video shows the officer on the ground, being attended to by fellow cops who rushed to the scene.

"Every day, it's something over here," area resident Theresa Webb said. "You really don't know if it's a gunshot or a firecracker."

As neighbors made their work to work and school Tuesday morning while dodging investigators and crime scene tape, many admitted the gunfire doesn't surprise them. It's become a way of life there.

"Just pray every day it's not you or your loved ones," Webb said.

Investigators say they've recovered bullet fragments, and they are continuing to collect evidence.

The officer was not the intended target.

So far, no arrests have been made.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
officer injuredpolice officer shotnypdMott HavenBronxNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Girl, twin brothers fatally struck at Indiana bus stop
Video: Man purposefully hits stranger with car in NJ
Trump reportedly planning to terminate birthright citizenship
91-year-old 'Boy Meets World' actor foils home invasion
Boston gangster Whitey Bulger found dead in prison at 89
Family sues university over student's pancake eating death
Apple unveils new iPads, Macbooks in Brooklyn
Passengers trapped in packed NJ Transit train for 2 hours
Show More
Female teacher accused of sexual conduct with student in NJ
NYPD: Man robs 4 people at knifepoint, 3 in 2-hour span
Suspect in lewd act on female subway passenger surrenders
Man gets life in prison for kidnapping baby cut from womb
Pipe-bomb suspect had hit list of targets, official says
More News