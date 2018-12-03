Orthodox Jewish man punched in head on East Williamsburg street

Derick Waller reports from the scene in East Williamsburg.

By
EAST WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) --
There is new video of a Jewish man wearing traditional Orthodox clothing getting sucker punched in Brooklyn.

Police are hoping the newly-released video will lead to an arrest in this brutal attack.

It happened at Wallabout Street and Throop Avenue around 6:40 p.m. back on November 30th.

Fortunately for investigators, the attack was caught on neighborhood surveillance video.

You can see the heavy set man walk up behind his victim and swing at him, knocking the 33-year-old victim to the ground.

He suffered minor injuries.

It's not clear if this was motivated by hate, but police are looking into it because of what the victim was wearing.

The NYPD says hate crimes are up this year, particularly against Jewish people.

The uptick has the American Defamation League speaking out. "We know that hate is affecting many communities, and we must stand strong and send a unified message to combat it at all levels," said Evan R. Bernstein, Regional Director of ADL for New York and New Jersey in a statement.

The ADL also offering a $5,000 reward for information that can help police make arrests in this case and some other recent cases we've told you about.

jewishanti-semitismattacksurveillance videoEast WilliamsburgBrooklynNew York City
