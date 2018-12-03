Video: Orthodox Jewish man sucker punched in head in Brooklyn

Derick Waller reports on the alleged hate crime in Brooklyn.

By
EAST WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A Jewish man wearing traditional Orthodox clothing was sucker punched in Brooklyn, and police are hoping surveillance video will lead to an arrest.

It happened at Wallabout Street and Throop Avenue around 6:40 p.m. on November 30.

The video shows a heavyset man walking up behind the victim and taking a swing at him, knocking the 33-year-old man to the ground.

He suffered minor injuries.

It's not clear if the attack was motivated by hate, but police are looking into it because of what the victim was wearing.

The NYPD says hate crimes are up this year, particularly against Jewish people.

The uptick has the American Defamation League speaking out.

"We know that hate is affecting many communities, and we must stand strong and send a unified message to combat it at all levels," said Evan R. Bernstein, Regional Director of ADL for New York and New Jersey, in a statement.

The ADL also offering a $5,000 reward for information that can help police make arrests in this case and other recent incidents.

