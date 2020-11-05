Video: Pair of thieves break in through ceiling of Brooklyn pharmacy

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police in Brooklyn are looking for a pair of masked men caught on camera breaking in through the ceiling of a pharmacy to hunt for drugs.

A security camera caught the masked duo dropping into the Oceana Express on Avenue U in Sheepshead Bay overnight Thursday.

Authorities say they scaled an 8-foot wooden privacy fence and used a ladder in the back to reach an old air conditioning unit, unscrewed the brackets, and pushed their way inside around 2:30 a.m.

Video shows them holding screw drivers and using their phones as flashlights, scouring the shelves for meds, and it appears they knew the layout of the business.

After about 20 minutes, a motion alarm chased them away.

"Usually pharmacy, they looking for drugs and money, who knows?" owner Igor Elberg said. "We have a lot system. We have motion detectors. That's why, you know?"

The staff is still taking inventory, and it's unclear if they made off with anything.

Related topics:
new york citysheepshead baybrooklynrobberypharmacistprescriptions drugsdrugs
