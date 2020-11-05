SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police in Brooklyn are looking for a pair of masked men caught on camera breaking in through the ceiling of a pharmacy to hunt for drugs.
A security camera caught the masked duo dropping into the Oceana Express on Avenue U in Sheepshead Bay overnight Thursday.
Authorities say they scaled an 8-foot wooden privacy fence and used a ladder in the back to reach an old air conditioning unit, unscrewed the brackets, and pushed their way inside around 2:30 a.m.
Also Read: 6 charged in pair of JFK cargo heists that netted $6M in designer goods
Video shows them holding screw drivers and using their phones as flashlights, scouring the shelves for meds, and it appears they knew the layout of the business.
After about 20 minutes, a motion alarm chased them away.
"Usually pharmacy, they looking for drugs and money, who knows?" owner Igor Elberg said. "We have a lot system. We have motion detectors. That's why, you know?"
Also Read: Off-duty NYPD officer tackles gunman in deadly shooting at store
The staff is still taking inventory, and it's unclear if they made off with anything.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Video: Pair of thieves break in through ceiling of Brooklyn pharmacy
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More