VIDEO: Paul Manafort enters court before bail revoked on Friday

EMBED </>More Videos

Paul Manafort arrives at federal court, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Washington. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photo)

WASHINGTON, D.C. --
Paul Manafort, who once served as President Donald Trump's campaign manager, has been ordered to jail.

Manafort was indicted last week on obstruction of justice and conspiracy to obstruct justice, along with longtime associate, Konstantin Kilimnik, as part of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation. On Friday he was ordered into custody by U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson.

"You have abused the trust placed in you six months ago," she wrote in her ruling.

Manafort faces several felony charges, including including tax evasion, bank fraud, money-laundering conspiracy and acting as an unregistered foreign agent, and he will remain in jail until he faces trial.

On Friday morning, Manafort could be seen walking into federal court, accompanied by his lawyer Kevin Downing, left, and wife Kathleen Manafort. Watch his arrival in the video above.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
More News