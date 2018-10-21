VIDEO: Paula Abdul falls head-first off stage during show

(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Eyewitness News
BILOXI, Mississippi (WABC) --
There were some scary moments during a Paula Abdul concert after the 56-year-old singer fell head-first off of the stage.


Abdul fell during Saturday night's show during her 'Straight Up' tour in Biloxi Mississippi.

There is no word on any official injury.

Abdul's next show is Tuesday in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. The show is still on, according to the venue's website.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
concert
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Nearly two dozen forced out on street after fast-moving NJ fire
Top 5 stories you need to know from the weekend
WABC-TV to host US Senate debate between Kirsten Gillibrand and Chele Farley
70-year-old woman found dead in UWS apartment with laceration to neck
NYPD suspends use of some body cameras after device explodes
VIDEO: 30 hurt when floor collapses during college party
Powerball jackpot climbs to $620 million after no winner
Driver dead after slamming into traffic pole in Queens
Show More
Crews working to restore power after major outage in Newark
Trump says US will pull out of nuclear agreement with Russia
Teen arrested after 4 stabbed at Connecticut mall.
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk to raise money and awareness
Verizon employee charged for sending customer's nudes
More News