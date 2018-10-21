VIDEO: Paula Abdul falls head-first off stage during show

BILOXI, Mississippi (WABC) --There were some scary moments during a Paula Abdul concert after the 56-year-old singer fell head-first off of the stage.
Abdul fell during Saturday night's show during her 'Straight Up' tour in Biloxi Mississippi.
There is no word on any official injury.
Abdul's next show is Tuesday in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. The show is still on, according to the venue's website.
