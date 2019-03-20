Video: Person fires shots into parked Jeep in Brooklyn

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- There is shocking video of a person firing several shots into a parked Jeep in Brooklyn.Surveillance video shows the moments the suspect opened fire on Madison Street and Marcy Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant during rush hour last Thursday.Authorities say a 40-year-old man was inside the car, but amazingly, he was not hurt.The suspect was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket, a gray sweatsuit and black and white sneakers.So far, no arrests have been made.Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------