Video: Person fires shots into parked Jeep in Brooklyn

The shooting was caught on surveillance video.

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- There is shocking video of a person firing several shots into a parked Jeep in Brooklyn.

Surveillance video shows the moments the suspect opened fire on Madison Street and Marcy Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant during rush hour last Thursday.

Authorities say a 40-year-old man was inside the car, but amazingly, he was not hurt.

The suspect was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket, a gray sweatsuit and black and white sneakers.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

