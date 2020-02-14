Video: Pizza deliveryman robbed, stabbed in both legs in Brooklyn

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- There is new video of a violent and brutal assault in Brooklyn. A food deliveryman was attacked and stabbed while on the job.

He just finished delivering pizza when the attack happened.

The robbery and assault was not only caught on camera, but in high definition. Police are hoping that will help them solve this case.

It happened in front of 32 Walton Street in Williamsburg on Saturday at 4:30 a.m.

You can see a group of people wearing masks, roughing up a food delivery guy before they robbed him and stabbed him in both legs.

The victim was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Woodhull for treatment of his injuries.

The men in the video got away with everything including his bike, phone, jacket, $70 in cash, and a pizza.

The men ran away in the direction of Union Avenue.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of these individuals is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

