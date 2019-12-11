Arrest caught on camera as police swarm driver outside Holland Tunnel

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Port Authority police arrested a man who was trying to get away after exiting the Holland Tunnel in Lower Manhattan Tuesday.

Video showed police with guns and tasers pointed at a white Mercedes just after 3:30 p.m.

The driver kept pulling forward and then shifted into reverse, ramming into at least one other vehicle.

Eventually an Academy bus pulled up behind him, boxing him in.

Two officers shattered the driver's window, then yanked the man out as about a dozen officers rushed in and handcuffed him.

There is no word yet on what prompted the incident. Charges are pending against the driver.

