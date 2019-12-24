Pregnant woman robbed in Bronx elevator by woman

By Eyewitness News
BRONX (WABC) -- Police are searching for the woman caught on video, accused of attacking and robbing a pregnant woman in the Bronx.

It happened Monday afternoon, as the 40-year-old victim was getting on an elevator inside an apartment building near Mosholu Parkway and Paul Avenue.

Police say the victim got into an argument with the woman and things turned violent.

That's when the woman stole the pregnant woman's purse and took off.

The victim was not injured. The robber got away with the purse and $400.

The woman is described as black, 25-35 years in age, and she was last seen wearing a red coat and dark pants.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

