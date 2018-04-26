Video released in fatal shooting of 'Cops' crew member

EMBED </>More Videos

Newly released video shows the deadly officer-involved shooting which claimed the life of a crew member of the TV show "Cops." (KABC)

By
Newly released video shows the dramatic and deadly officer-involved shooting which claimed the life of a crew member of the TV show "Cops."

Bryce Dion, 38, was fatally shot while filming the show in Omaha in August 2014.

The video shows Dion, who was a sound mixer, and a cameraman riding along with two Omaha police officers when they responded to a robbery call at a Wendy's restaurant.

Just as the officers enter the store, they are confronted by the armed suspect who fires what appeared to be a handgun but turned out to be a pellet gun, according to investigators.

Cortez Washington, 32, was killed in the confrontation.

Authorities say Dion was accidentally hit by a police bullet even though he was wearing a bulletproof vest.

"He was holding his boom fish pole up, which then exposed the unprotected area because he was wearing a ballistic vest," Dion's friend, Hank Barr, said.

In the video, you see Dion slumped against a wall by his sound equipment.

A district judge released the video as part of a wrongful death lawsuit brought by Dion's brother, who claims the police department was negligent during the deadly encounter.

The graphic video is expected to be a key part of the trial set to begin in July.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
reality televisionfatal shootingofficer-involved shootingpolice-involved shootingNebraska
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
Show More
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News