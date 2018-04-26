Video released in fatal shooting of 'Cops' crew member

Newly released video shows the dramatic and deadly officer-involved shooting which claimed the life of a crew member of the TV show "Cops."Bryce Dion, 38, was fatally shot while filming the show in Omaha in August 2014.The video shows Dion, who was a sound mixer, and a cameraman riding along with two Omaha police officers when they responded to a robbery call at a Wendy's restaurant.Just as the officers enter the store, they are confronted by the armed suspect who fires what appeared to be a handgun but turned out to be a pellet gun, according to investigators.Cortez Washington, 32, was killed in the confrontation.Authorities say Dion was accidentally hit by a police bullet even though he was wearing a bulletproof vest."He was holding his boom fish pole up, which then exposed the unprotected area because he was wearing a ballistic vest," Dion's friend, Hank Barr, said.In the video, you see Dion slumped against a wall by his sound equipment.A district judge released the video as part of a wrongful death lawsuit brought by Dion's brother, who claims the police department was negligent during the deadly encounter.The graphic video is expected to be a key part of the trial set to begin in July.----------