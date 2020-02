EMBED >More News Videos Police released video of a person wanted for questioning in a Bronx deli worker's murder.

MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) -- Police have released images and video of a person they want to question in connection with the murder of a deli worker in the Bronx Yehya Almontaser was shot and killed Friday night at the B and A Gourmet Deli in Mott Haven.Police say the gunman walked in without saying a word and shot the victim multiple times.A local merchant's association is offering a $10,000 reward for information that helps catch the killer.----------