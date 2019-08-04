Woman stabbed in stomach at Brooklyn subway station

The young woman is seen walking through the subway station clutching a knife in her right hand.
Investigators say she stabbed a 23-year-old woman at the Utica Avenue stop in Crown Heights Friday afternoon following a verbal dispute. The two knew each other.
The victim is being treated for stab wounds to her arm and abdomen.
A man was taken into custody at the scene and charges against him are pending.
The MTA said there were multiple delays and changes on the 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 subway lines due to the investigation.
