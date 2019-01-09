Video: Search for suspect in attempted Midtown sex act

The suspect allegedly exposed himself to the woman.

Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN (WABC) --
Police are searching for the man accused of exposing himself to a woman in Midtown.

Investigators released video of the person they want to question.

The alleged incident happened near 42nd Street and 5th Avenue back on December 30th at 1:10 p.m.

Police say the suspect demanded a woman perform a sex act on him while she was at work.

Investigators say the suspect also placed a bare portion of his body against a female customer before running away.

The person wanted for questioning is described as a black man, in his mid-20s, approximately 5'9" and 190lbs.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

