Video shows 80-year-old man attacked, robbed in Bedford Park

BEDFORD PARK, Bronx (WABC) -- Terrifying new surveillance video shows a man attacking an elderly victim in the Bronx.

It happened on East 199th Street in Bedford Park.

The 80-year-old victim can be seen trying to hold onto his backpack while being pushed to the ground.

The suspect eventually took off with the man's belongings.

The victim cut his right knee but is expected to be okay.

If you recognize the suspect, call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkbronxbedford parknypdelderlycrimestopperscaught on camera
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Juneteenth marches, protests planned across the region
'This can't be real': NYC Dreamer speaks out on SCOTUS ruling
Coronavirus Updates: NYC 'final decision' Fri, NJ malls to reopen
Twitter flags Trump's tweet of doctored 'racist baby' video
AccuWeather: Warm and humid
Sex assault suspect caught on camera in Washington Heights
'Into The Wild' bus removed from Alaska backcountry
Show More
NYC restaurants, other businesses prepare for Phase 2 reopening
Cuomo considers quarantine for travelers from Florida
Brazen attempted armed robbery in Brooklyn caught on camera
Mayo Clinic says COVID-19 plasma treatment results promising
Carnival Cruises loses $4.37 billion due to pandemic
More TOP STORIES News