Video shows 80-year-old man attacked, robbed in Bedford Park

BEDFORD PARK, Bronx (WABC) -- Terrifying new surveillance video shows a man attacking an elderly victim in the Bronx.
It happened on East 199th Street in Bedford Park.
The 80-year-old victim can be seen trying to hold onto his backpack while being pushed to the ground.
The suspect eventually took off with the man's belongings.
The victim cut his right knee but is expected to be okay.
If you recognize the suspect, call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.
