Video shows alleged drunk driver ramming into police cruiser

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A driver is facing multiple charges after video shows him ramming into a patrol car in Ohio.

It happened on July 2.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office released footage of a car being driven on the wrong side of the road, heading directly toward a sheriff's vehicle.

Video then shows the sheriff's office cruiser slowing to a stop before the alleged drunk driver rams into the front of the patrol car.

According to the sheriff's office, no one was injured in the crash.

The driver was arrested. He's now facing DUI charges.
