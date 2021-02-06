Police release video showing armed robbers ransacking Queens home for a 2nd time

Police said two gunmen forced their way into the home on 89th Street, near Jamaica Avenue, in Woodhaven through a basement window just before 3 a.m.
They zip-tied all six family members, ranging in age from 9 to 34, around their hands and feet and ransacked the place.
No injuries were reported.
It was the second armed robbery at the home in less than two weeks.
Back on January 27, robbers carried out a similar crime and got away with 25 designer handbags and cash and that's what police believe the suspects in this most recent incident were after as well.
Police said the family had been selling the bags on social media.
In this most recent robbery though, the men made off with only three copies of a key to a safe.
There have been no arrests in either robbery, and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
