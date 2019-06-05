Video shows arsonist lighting rainbow flags on fire at gay bar in Harlem

New video shows the moment someone set two pride flags on fire in Harlem. This is outside the Alibi gay bar on Adam Clayton Powell Blvd. early Friday AM as #pride month began. People were in the bar. #abc7NY CALL CRIMESTOPPERS 1-800-577-TIPS pic.twitter.com/Yc0l7QiTYS — Derick Waller (@wallerABC7) June 5, 2019

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- New video shows what police are calling a hate crime outside one of the only gay bars in Harlem.The surveillance video shows the moment an arsonist lit up a pair of rainbow flags at the Alibi Lounge just after 1 a.m. Friday, a day before the start of the city's Pride Month celebrations.Photos of the scorched, multi-colored flags were posted online.No one was injured.Police are stepping up their efforts to catch the person responsible.On its Instagram account, the business bills itself as the only black-owned gay lounge in New York City, serving food and drinks.Bar owner Alexi Minko and some employees ran out to stop the flames, with the help of the rain. Then he realized what was burning."It became obvious it was a crime, a deliberate criminal act," said Minko.On fire were the two pride flags Minko has hung at his entrance every day for the three years he's been in business."You know you feel violated. No one was hurt but emotionally you really start to wonder," said Minko. "You start questioning yourself, you start wondering is it us?"Police returned to the bar Friday night as they searched for surveillance video. The NYPD's Hate Crimes task force is investigating what they suspect is an anti-gay crime, igniting profound fear on the eve of Pride Month."What's the reason behind it? What is happening? And you start to worry a little bit about what it means," said Minko. "Is there a message that somebody's trying to send to us? So it's a mix of emotions."Police are standing guard at the bar through the night.Meanwhile the singed and tattered flags still stand. The owner is not getting rid of them anytime soon because he wants whoever did this to know he isn't going anywhere.----------