Video shows thieves who kicked worker, stole teddy bear in Brooklyn

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The search is on for a group of thieves who stole a teddy bear and also kicked a woman in the stomach during a robbery in Brooklyn.

It happened two weeks ago, on February 4, at the Ralph Avenue Dollar Store in East Flatbush.

Police say a group of suspects walked into the store and got into an argument with a 47-year-old worker over the return of an item.

They ended up kicking the woman in the stomach, and she fell to the ground.

The suspects are seeing on surveillance video fleeing with $89 worth of batteries and a stuffed teddy bear, none of which they paid for.

The victim is expected to be okay.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information about the crime is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

