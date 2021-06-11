Video shows brazen drive-by shooting that wounded 4 in Yonkers

Police are still searching for the suspect in the braze drive-by shooting, which happened in broad daylight on Elm Street.
The video shows the gunman in the rear passenger seat holding his weapon out the window and shooting at the members of the group, who scramble for safety or fall to the ground.
Amazingly, with the shooting at such close range, none of the injuries are considered life threatening.
ALSO READ | Boaters come dangerously close to tipping over dam
Still, the victims are in critical but stable condition.
The gunshots rang out around 4:15 p.m., and authorities believe the incident was gang related.
"Almost about 10 shots, boom, boom, boom," store owner Albert Fakhoury said. "So I closed the door, and I ran to the bathroom."
The latest outbreak of violence has Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano frustrated, in large part over the state bail reform law that he believes is a contributing factor.
"I'm not saying we don't need reform," he said. "We do. I'm a Democrat. I get it. But I am saying that you need to have a conversation take place with those on the front lines."
Less than two months ago and just a few blocks away, a 6-year-old was seriously injured after being caught in the crossfire of a gun battle between juveniles.
Residents say enough is enough.
"Crazy, this is crazy," neighborhood resident Carlos Villanueva said. "Year ago, it used to be nice to live, but now, it's impossible."
Police say a weapon has been recovered, and arrests are expected.
ALSO READ | Child Tax Credit: Up to $300 per child paid 6 times to US families: Here's when money arrives
----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip