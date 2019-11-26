FORDHAM, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are working to track down a suspect who brutally assaulted and robbed a man outside his apartment building in the Bronx.
The attack - and clear images of the suspect - were caught on camera, in video just released by the NYPD.
The incident happened at 1:30 a.m. on November 10th near East 183th Street and Morris Avenue in Fordham.
Graphic video shows the suspect repeatedly punching and kicking the victim while he's down on the ground.
Investigators say the unknown man approached the 40-year-old victim from behind, pushed him to the sidewalk and began punching and kicking him all over his body.
The beating caused a laceration to the victim's head as well as bruising to his face. Fortunately the man survived.
The suspect got away with the victim's house keys and iPhone. He is described as a man in his 20s, about 5'10', 180 lbs. with a goatee.
CrimeStoppers is offering a $2500 reward in this case.
Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.
Graphic video shows brutal attack, robbery outside man's Bronx home
