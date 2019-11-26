Video shows brutal attack, robbery outside Bronx apartment building

FORDHAM, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are working to track down a suspect who brutally assaulted and robbed a man outside his apartment building in the Bronx.
The incident happened at 1:30 a.m. on November 10 near East 183rd Street and Morris Avenue in Fordham, and the attack -- and clear images of the suspect -- were caught on camera in video released by the NYPD.
Investigators say the unknown man approached the 40-year-old victim from behind, pushed him to the sidewalk, and began punching and kicking him all over his body while he's down on the ground.
The beating caused a laceration to the victim's head as well as bruising to his face.
Fortunately, the man survived.
The suspect got away with the victim's house keys and iPhone. He is described as a man in his 20s, approximately 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds with a goatee.
CrimeStoppers is offering a $2,500 reward in this case.
Anyone with information is urged to contack the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.
