Video shows brutal attack, robbery outside Bronx apartment building

FORDHAM, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are working to track down a suspect who brutally assaulted and robbed a man outside his apartment building in the Bronx.

The incident happened at 1:30 a.m. on November 10 near East 183rd Street and Morris Avenue in Fordham, and the attack -- and clear images of the suspect -- were caught on camera in video released by the NYPD.

Investigators say the unknown man approached the 40-year-old victim from behind, pushed him to the sidewalk, and began punching and kicking him all over his body while he's down on the ground.

The beating caused a laceration to the victim's head as well as bruising to his face.

Fortunately, the man survived.

The suspect got away with the victim's house keys and iPhone. He is described as a man in his 20s, approximately 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds with a goatee.

CrimeStoppers is offering a $2,500 reward in this case.

Anyone with information is urged to contack the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citybronxfordhamattackcaught on camerasurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tractor-trailer hits construction vehicles, overturns on I-84
5 people injured in 2 separate stabbings in Manhattan
New tree decoration to fix Holland Tunnel letter 'A' problem
Lucy Hale to cohost 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' with Ryan Seacrest
Thanksgiving forecast: Strong winds could disrupt holiday plans
Will they fly? Wind threatens Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons
NY area loves stuffing in most Googled Thanksgiving side dishes
Show More
White House lockdown lifted, Capitol evacuation canceled after airspace violation
Season 28 champs revealed on 'Dancing with the Stars'
More polio cases now caused by vaccine than by wild virus
Man with machete wanted in Bronx laundromat slashing
AccuWeather: Mostly sunny and milder
More TOP STORIES News