Video shows brutal attack, robbery outside Bronx apartment building

FORDHAM, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are working to track down a suspect who brutally assaulted and robbed a man outside his apartment building in the Bronx.The incident happened at 1:30 a.m. on November 10 near East 183rd Street and Morris Avenue in Fordham, and the attack -- and clear images of the suspect -- were caught on camera in video released by the NYPD.Investigators say the unknown man approached the 40-year-old victim from behind, pushed him to the sidewalk, and began punching and kicking him all over his body while he's down on the ground.The beating caused a laceration to the victim's head as well as bruising to his face.Fortunately, the man survived.The suspect got away with the victim's house keys and iPhone. He is described as a man in his 20s, approximately 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds with a goatee.CrimeStoppers is offering a $2,500 reward in this case.Anyone with information is urged to contack the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.----------