WEST HEMPSTEAD, Nassau County (WABC) --Nassau County Police have a new clue in the search for a hit-and-run driver who sent a 14-year-old boy to the hospital.
Investigators released video of the car they said slammed into the teen while he was at the intersection of Eagle Avenue and Cleveland Street in West Hempstead on July 23.
Police said the boy was taken to the hospital with a broken leg.
Detectives requested that anyone with information contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.
