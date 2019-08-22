Video shows chaotic scene in Brooklyn double shooting

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for the gunman who shot two people in Brooklyn.Video released by police shows the suspect opening fire on Williams Avenue in East New York.You can see several people running for their lives and jumping over and in between cars to get away.It happened early on the morning of August 11th.A 27-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were both shot.They were treated and released from the hospital.The gunman is described as a black man with brown eyes and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------