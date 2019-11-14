NYPD says dirt bike riders terrorized officer in Bronx, video released

HUNTS POINT, Bronx (WABC) -- New video shows a group of dirt bike riders who the NYPD says terrorized police officers at a gas station in the Bronx.It happened on Sunday, when police approached the bikers who were riding recklessly in Hunt's Point.Investigators say one biker jumped off his bike and ran away on Bruckner Boulevard.When an officer tried to recover the bike, the group began to circle him.That officer then pulled out his Taser and the bikers took off.The gas station clerk says the bikers are regulars and they never cause a problem.----------