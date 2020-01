Video shows daring smash-and-grab robbery in Soho

SOHO, Manhattan (WABC) -- Dramatic video released by the NYPD shows a daring smash-and-grab burglary in Manhattan.It happened at 11:15 p.m. Thursday.The video shows a man throwing what appears to be a chunk of concrete through a window at the Mackage Clothing Store on Mercer Street in Soho.Six men then charge into the store and steal 52 coats, worth a combined total of about $40,000.Police are asking for the public's help tracking down the suspects.If you recognize any one of them, call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.----------