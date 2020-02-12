Video shows deli worker slashed in face in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for the violent duo behind a brutal assault in Brooklyn, after a deli worker was slashed in the face following a dispute.

The incident was caught on camera in Sheepshead Bay just before 6 p.m. Monday.

The video shows a woman getting into a verbal spat with a worker inside a deli on Avenue X.

It then turns physical.

Moments later a man comes into the store and slashes the worker in the face.

Investigators say the two suspects then took three beers and fled.

The worker was taken to Coney Island hospital to be treated for their injuries.

That person is expected to be okay.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the couple to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

