Shocking Video: Elderly woman struck by hit-and-run motorcycle in Manhattan

By Eyewitness News
WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the driver of a nasty hit-and-run accident in Washington Heights that sent an elderly woman to the hospital last month.

Officials released video of the the incident on Monday, which happened on May 25, in front of a building on West 162nd Street.

Police say the male suspect was headed east on a motorcycle when he struck the 76-year-old victim as she crossed the street.

Video shows the man look back once, but then takes off.

The woman was taken to the hospital with a fractured right arm.

The male suspect was last seen wearing a light-colored helmet, a red mask around his neck, a multi-colored jacket, light colored jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

