Video shows group violently rob people at Bronx McDonald's

Surveillance video from inside the fast-food restaurant appears to show the group kicking one of the victims.
It happened on Monday, March 8 at 4:16 p.m. on 3rd Avenue in the Melrose section.
Police say a 22-year-old victim was hit in the face and body before the suspect took her purse. She was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/Lincoln in stable condition.
The purse of a 50-year-old woman was also taken after she tried to prevent the assault.
Two of the men had knives.
The group fled the scene on foot southbound on 3rd Avenue.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
