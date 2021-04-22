Video shows group violently rob people at Bronx McDonald's

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

7 sought in robbery inside Bronx McDonald's

MELROSE, Bronx (WABC) -- Seven people are wanted in a violent robbery inside a McDonald's in the Bronx.

Surveillance video from inside the fast-food restaurant appears to show the group kicking one of the victims.

It happened on Monday, March 8 at 4:16 p.m. on 3rd Avenue in the Melrose section.

Police say a 22-year-old victim was hit in the face and body before the suspect took her purse. She was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/Lincoln in stable condition.

The purse of a 50-year-old woman was also taken after she tried to prevent the assault.

Two of the men had knives.

The group fled the scene on foot southbound on 3rd Avenue.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

MORE NEWS | What's next for police reform after Derek Chauvin guilty verdict in George Floyd murder trial?
EMBED More News Videos

Tuesday's guilty verdict of Derek Chauvin in the George Floyd murder trial was a step in the right direction, but many believe there is still more work to be done on police reform.



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
melrosebronxnew york citymcdonald'srobberyarmed robberysurveillance video
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Jersey City's flip-flop on in-person learning sparks protest
Times Square Subway Station bomber set to be sentenced
21-year-old recovering from horrifying acid attack by stranger
Arts initiative brings color-filled galleries to NYC storefronts
After boy's shooting, NJ community steps up to help family
Woman shot in head, killed while standing at intersection
COVID Vaccine Updates: Rate of vaccinations slowing down in US, CDC says
Show More
AccuWeather: Windy and much cooler
NY high school senior accepted to 5 Ivy League schools
Son vows to carry on dad's legacy after tragic death
22-car pileup in Wisconsin leaves 1 dead, several injured
Clothing store owner killed over $30 hat
More TOP STORIES News