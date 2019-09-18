Video shows man ambushed, attacked, robbed in Bedford-Stuyvesant

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn -- Newly released surveillance video shows a group of men attacking an Orthodox Jewish man in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn.The attack happened at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on Warsoff Place near Park Avenue.The video shows at least four men lurking behind parked cars.Then they ambush the victim and punch him at least one time before stealing his cell phone and running away.Police say they are not investigating the attack as a bias crime.----------