Video shows man on scooter dragging elderly woman on Upper East Side

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man on a scooter was caught on video dragging an 86-year-old woman down a sidewalk in Manhattan.Police say believe this is the first of two incidents the driver has been involved in.It happened on Saturday, May 4 around 3 p.m. on 64th and 1st Avenue on the Upper East Side.The police surveillance video showed a man on the moped slowly roll up the corner of the sidewalk, grab the woman's purse, and then try to speed off - but she held on.She got dragged down the sidewalk in the process and was treated for pain to her arm at the hospital. The driver got away with the woman's purse.Then on Monday, May 6 on West 139th and Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard in Harlem a 55-year-old man had his keys slapped out of his hand, also by a man on a scooter.The driver of the scooter is described as wearing a yellow helmet, dark pants, and a black and white jacket.Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).