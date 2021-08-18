Video shows man ripping Pride flag off Queens home, stomping on it

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10957164" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Everyone who enters restaurants, gyms, entertainment venues, and other businesses will need to be vaccinated.

FRESH MEADOWS, Queens (WABC) -- New video shows a person wanted for damaging a Pride flag displayed outside a house in Queens.It happened on Tuesday, August 3 at 5:40 p.m. on 190th Street in Fresh Meadows.In the surveillance video, the man tears the flag off of the home and stomps on it before taking off on a scooter.The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------