Video shows man run up to woman, grope her in Fordham Heights

By Eyewitness News
FORDHAM HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) -- The NYPD is searching for a man who groped a woman in Fordham Heights in the Bronx.

Police released video of the man who they say ran up to a 40-year-old woman from behind and grabbed her breasts.

It happened back in August on Valentine Avenue near East 180th Street.

The video shows him running off after the attack.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

