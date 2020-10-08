Video shows man slashing NYPD patrol car tire in Brooklyn

CLINTON HILL, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man caught on camera slashing the tire of an NYPD patrol car in Brooklyn.It happened early Tuesday at 12:09 a.m. at the intersection of Myrtle Avenue and Emerson Place in Clinton Hill.Police say he slashed the rear driver side tire of the parked and unoccupied patrol car before running off.The man is described as white, with dark, wavy hair. He was wearing eyeglasses, a white baseball cap with blue trim and "KISS" in red letters. He was also wearing a denim jacket, a black shirt, black pants and Nike sneakers. He has a tattoo on his right hand.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------