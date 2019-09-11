Video shows man stealing purses as women pump gas on Long Island

SUFFOLK COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- A man in Suffolk County is facing charges for stealing pocketbooks out of cars at gas stations, right in front of his victims.Police say the video shows 47-year-old Craig Mastandrea sneaking around a vehicle while its owner is pumping gas. He is seen opening the passenger door and grabbing the woman's bag.The man then stuffs it under his shirt and walks off.Police say he has been linked to seven other similar incidents.Mastandrea was stopped at the intersection of Smithtown Boulevard and Old Nichols Road in Nesconset on Tuesday at around 9:40 a.m. He was placed under arrest.The following are the incidents connected by police:- August 24, Speedway Gas, located at 440 Portion Road, Ronkonkoma- August 27, Speedway Gas, located at 370 Route 25A Miller Place- August 31, Stop & Shop gas station, located at 2350 North Ocean Ave., Farmingville- September 2, Speedway Gas, located at 440 Portion Road, Ronkonkoma- September 2, Cumberland Farms gas station, located at 316 Smithtown Blvd., Ronkonkoma- September 2, BP Gas, located at 762 Smithtown Blvd., Nesconset- September 3, Cumberland Farms gas station, located at 316 Smithtown Blvd., Ronkonkoma- September 7, BP Gas, located at 294 Smithtown Blvd., NesconsetMastandrea was charged with seven counts of grand larceny 4th degree, criminal possession of stolen property and petit larceny.Detectives are asking anyone with information or who may have been a victim to call the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.----------