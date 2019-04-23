Video shows man wanted in violent Brooklyn sex assault

By
PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Investigators are searching for the man behind a terrifying sexual assault in Brooklyn.

It happened late Sunday night near the corner of St. John's Place and Underhill Avenue in Prospect Heights.

The victim, a 27-year-old woman, told police a man approached, asked her for a lighter, and then followed her inside her building.

She said the man then pushed her to the floor, sexually assaulted her in the hallway and fled.

Surveillance video shows a man wearing black Adidas track pants walking outside the victim's building.

He is described as 5-foot-7 and 175 to 200 pounds.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS.

