Video shows man who attacked off-duty officer with bike chain at Manhattan subway station

By
LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Police are hoping new video will help them find the masked attacker who threw a bicycle chain at an off-duty police officer at a Manhattan subway station.

The 37-year-old officer was taken to the hospital after suffering pain and bruising to her face and is now on medical leave.

The victim was aboard a northbound 2 train when it stopped at the Park Place station around 3 p.m. Tuesday. When the doors opened, authorities say the suspect threw a metal bike chain through the open car door and struck the officer in the face.

No words were exchanged, and the attack seemed to be random.

The man then got on the same train and rode one stop before exiting at Chambers Street and fleeing the scene.

Police say shortly after that incident, someone was robbed at the Chambers Street station by a man fitting the same description.

The suspect is described as being approximately 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white mask, a green jacket and khaki pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

